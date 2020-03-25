Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

TSE:ENGH opened at C$39.39 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$30.97 and a 1 year high of C$55.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 30.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.89, for a total transaction of C$1,556,700.00. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total transaction of C$366,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,277,070. Insiders sold a total of 94,500 shares of company stock worth $4,909,360 over the last quarter.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

