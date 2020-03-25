Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,908,000 after acquiring an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Natera by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 545,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $4,829,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95,931 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $151,695.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,026.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,670 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

