Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of News by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of News by 5,327.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of News by 1,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

