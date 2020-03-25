Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQN. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 262 ($3.45).

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

Equiniti Group stock opened at GBX 164.69 ($2.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equiniti Group has a 52 week low of GBX 147.70 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The firm has a market cap of $600.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.40.

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts predict that Equiniti Group will post 1712.0001656 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.