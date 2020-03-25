Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2,147.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 78,988 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 303,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.85%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.