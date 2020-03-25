Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

Shares of Erytech Pharma stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Erytech Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.