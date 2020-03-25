Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Everi alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.78. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 50.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.