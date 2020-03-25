Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $2.85 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

