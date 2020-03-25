Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,482.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $216,900.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $214,300.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $201,100.00.

FSLY stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.69. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fastly from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

