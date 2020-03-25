Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $14.41 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

