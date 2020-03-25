Financial Contrast: Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) versus Total (NYSE:TOT)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Total has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Total shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Total and Oasis Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $200.32 billion 0.44 $11.27 billion $4.38 7.53 Oasis Petroleum $2.32 billion 0.05 -$35.30 million $0.26 1.46

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum. Oasis Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Total and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total 5.62% 9.94% 4.41% Oasis Petroleum 7.78% -0.50% -0.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Total and Oasis Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 1 14 0 2.93 Oasis Petroleum 7 10 3 0 1.80

Total currently has a consensus price target of $58.83, suggesting a potential upside of 78.45%. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1,174.61%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Total.

Summary

Total beats Oasis Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

