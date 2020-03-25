Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTT. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.78.

Finning International stock opened at C$14.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.49. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$10.59 and a 1 year high of C$25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose bought 2,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$638,597.40. Also, Director Vicki Avril bought 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$213,828.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$320,742.18.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

