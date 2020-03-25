First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.60.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$7.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of -86.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

