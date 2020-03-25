First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Trading 14.7% Higher

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) traded up 14.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.44, 184,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 228,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 62,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.