FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FirstCash by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,942,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

