Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was upgraded by HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 8,100 ($106.55). HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,709 ($114.56).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 7,292 ($95.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.41. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 40.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,011.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,269.17.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

