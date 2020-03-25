Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FVI. Pi Financial set a C$5.80 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of FVI opened at C$4.11 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $522.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$91.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

