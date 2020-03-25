FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH alerts:

OTCMKTS:FVCB opened at $13.66 on Monday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.