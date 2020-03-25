Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

3/16/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

3/13/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/13/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

2/4/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2020 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $59.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GLMD opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 149,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

