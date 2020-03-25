GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOP. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,823,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

