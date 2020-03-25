GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GDS from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GDS has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 2.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GDS by 90.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.