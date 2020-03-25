General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 14.7% Higher

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s share price traded up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.01, 119,098,883 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 81,757,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,096,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,867,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

