Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 3,483,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 679,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genius Brands International stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 301.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,816 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Genius Brands International worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.