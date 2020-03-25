Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Gerdau stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

