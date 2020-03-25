Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$30.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GEI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.88.

GEI stock opened at C$16.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.52.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.0751813 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

