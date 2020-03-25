Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Trading 14.9% Higher

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) traded up 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.83, 221,282 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 444,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 70,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.