Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

