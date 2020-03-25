GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.60 Million

Brokerages expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to post sales of $805.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $782.00 million. GMS reported sales of $780.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $49,899.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GMS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GMS by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. GMS has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $495.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

