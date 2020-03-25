Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

GDEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $6.48 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 328,285 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

