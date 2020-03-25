Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen Buys 1,733 Shares of Stock

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GHC opened at $308.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $756.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Graham by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

