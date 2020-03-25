Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 118,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth about $48,790,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth about $17,532,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 92,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of PEI opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 78.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

