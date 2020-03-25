Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of PDF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $301.92 million, a P/E ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.33. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

