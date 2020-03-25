Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1,112.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $272,372.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,723,168.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,845 shares of company stock valued at $16,747,400. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

