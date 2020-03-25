Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$35.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.60.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$22.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$18.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total value of C$99,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$26,657.38. Also, Director Michel Plessis-Bélair acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,576.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,194,336.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

