GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

GHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NYSE GHG opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

