GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Trading Up 15%

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.89 and last traded at $34.65, approximately 3,765,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,487,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GrubHub from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -164.99 and a beta of 1.13.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,934.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,894. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,192,000 after purchasing an additional 977,493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,155,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 817,853 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,549,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

