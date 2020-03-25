GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target Cut to GBX 800

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.44% from the stock’s current price.

GVC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,080 ($14.21) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.80) price target on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,075.85 ($14.15).

GVC stock opened at GBX 453.40 ($5.96) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 716.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 806.95. GVC has a one year low of GBX 437.40 ($5.75) and a one year high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

