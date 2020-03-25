Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,140

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 1,315 ($17.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,750.82 ($23.03).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.64) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,531.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,780.33. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

