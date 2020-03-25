Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.82. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.