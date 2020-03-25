Head to Head Comparison: Crowdstrike (CRWD) & The Competition

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crowdstrike to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Crowdstrike and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crowdstrike -29.45% -44.55% -14.82% Crowdstrike Competitors -58.58% -93.64% -6.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Crowdstrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crowdstrike and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crowdstrike 1 5 17 0 2.70 Crowdstrike Competitors 2275 10094 17722 953 2.56

Crowdstrike currently has a consensus price target of $75.48, indicating a potential upside of 31.66%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Crowdstrike’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crowdstrike is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crowdstrike and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crowdstrike $481.41 million -$141.78 million -59.10 Crowdstrike Competitors $2.11 billion $347.14 million 2.30

Crowdstrike’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crowdstrike. Crowdstrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Crowdstrike peers beat Crowdstrike on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

