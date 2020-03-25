Head-To-Head Review: Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) versus Globus Maritime (NYSE:GLBS)

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) and Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Globus Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group $355.55 million 0.51 $8.68 million N/A N/A Globus Maritime $17.35 million 0.13 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Globus Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group 2.44% 3.88% 1.17% Globus Maritime -27.95% -11.08% -5.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Overseas Shipholding Group and Globus Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats Globus Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

