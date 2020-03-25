Health Catalyst (HCAT) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is one of 59 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Health Catalyst to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Health Catalyst and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Health Catalyst Competitors 958 3227 6418 319 2.56

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of 80.45%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 119.16%. Given Health Catalyst’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million -$60.10 million -19.37 Health Catalyst Competitors $8.32 billion $1.62 billion 43.07

Health Catalyst’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst Competitors -4.11% -54.04% -3.55%

Summary

Health Catalyst beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

