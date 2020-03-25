Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,271,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after purchasing an additional 685,863 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 354,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 315,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,176,000 after purchasing an additional 243,585 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

