HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.07 ($46.59).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

HLE opened at €26.52 ($30.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

