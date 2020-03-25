Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

HESM opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $465.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,914.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

