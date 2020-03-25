Hilton Hotels Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,557 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average daily volume of 3,675 call options.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.93.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,064,000 after acquiring an additional 793,632 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,751,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 394,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,196,000 after purchasing an additional 125,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.