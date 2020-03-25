Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Shares Up 14.5%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) shares shot up 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.84, 486,579 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 218,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

