Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HBCP. ValuEngine raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.