HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,860,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,930,000 after buying an additional 321,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,899,000 after buying an additional 117,412 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after buying an additional 92,948 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 298,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,373,000 after buying an additional 96,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $207.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,301. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

