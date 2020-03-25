Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.37.

Shares of HBM opened at C$2.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.41. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.87.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.1104622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

